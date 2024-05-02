INF Lenyn Sosa placed on Injured List

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

INF Lenyn Sosa was placed on Charlotte's Injured List (7-day) today. With the Knights this season, Sosa is hitting .314 (16-for-51) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI in 12 games. Since returning to Charlotte's active roster from the Chicago White Sox on April 23 (optioned on April 22), Sosa has hit four home runs over his last six games.

INF Wilmer Difo was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte on April 13. This season with the Knights, Difo is hitting .211 (4-for-19) with one run scored and one RBI. Difo, 32, has appeared in parts of eight seasons in the majors with Washington (2015-20), Pittsburgh (2021) and Arizona (2022). Difo spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees organization).

RHP Prelander Berroa was optioned to Charlotte on May 1 and was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Berroa, who was recalled on April 28, made one appearance with the White Sox (0.1 IP on April 30). The 24-year-old is 1-2 with an 8.74 ERA in 11 games out of Charlotte's bullpen this season (13 SO/11.1 IP). He was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on February 3, 2024.

