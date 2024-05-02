Sounds Swamped by Tides for Third Straight Loss

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Despite an offensive explosion in the first inning, the Nashville Sounds (13-17) were unable to hold the lead against the Norfolk Tides (15-15), falling 10-6 and dropping the third-straight game of the series on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Trailing 3-0 after a couple of Norfolk home runs in the top of the first, the Sounds answered back by putting up a crooked number in the bottom half. Brewer Hicklen got the big first inning started with an RBI double, and Owen Miller followed to tie it with a two-run triple. Noah Campbell made it back-to-back triples and brough home Miller to tie it before Chavez Young launched his second homer of the season that just stayed fair down the right field line, making it 6-3. His blast chased Justin Armbruster from the game in the opening frame.

The Tides battled back, retaking the lead in the top of the second with three hits and three walks in the inning. Tyler Woessner (0-1) left the game in the second inning. He took the loss in his Triple-A debut, allowing eight runs (all earned) on five hits and four walks while recording just five outs.

A few Sounds relievers had good outings, doing their best to keep the home side in the game. Following a 41-minute rain delay after the third inning, Jared Koenig worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning in his first game down from Milwaukee. Harold Chirino added a couple of scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth and struck out a couple.

The Sounds also made a couple of stellar plays in the field. First, an over-the-shoulder catch by third baseman Patrick Dorrian ended the fifth, then a diving catch in the gap by center fielder Isaac Collins, also impressed the Throwback Thursday crowd.

Yonny Hernández and Miller each had a pair of hits to lead the Sounds offensively. Miller was also the lone Sounds to log a multi-RBI game.

Nashville will try and bounce back tomorrow night. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-0, 4.91) will get the ball for the Sounds. He'll be opposed by another Orioles prospect in right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott (0-1, 3.80). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds added two more triples, bringing their total as a team to 13, which is the most in the International League. Owen Miller and Noah Campbells first inning triples was the first time the Sounds had multiple triples in the same inning since June 22, 2021, vs. Charlotte, when Tim Lopes and Mitch Longo teamed up for three-baggers in the third inning.

Noah Campbell's triple extend his on-base streak to 21 games (combined between Biloxi and Nashville). The lefty is batting .290 (18-for-62) with a .450 on-base percentage this season.

Owen Miller extended his Triple-A hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 14 games with a couple of hits tonight. He's batting .370 (20-for-54) with a .435 OBP, .500 SLG and .935 OPS in 14 games with the Sounds this season.

