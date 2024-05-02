Syracuse Offense Scores Early and Late in 12-6 Win at Rochester on Thursday

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Yolmer Sanchez of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Yolmer Sanchez of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets offense was active early and then late on Thursday afternoon in Rochester, grabbing a 12-6 win over the Red Wings on a sunny and warm spring day in the Flower City. The Mets now lead the six-game series, two games to one. Syracuse has scored at least 12 runs in each of its two wins so far this week.

Syracuse (16-12) pounced all over Rochester (13-13) in the top of the first, scoring eight times to take a seemingly insurmountable 8-0 lead. Fresh off scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh on Tuesday night, the Mets one-upped themselves in the first inning on Thursday. Syracuse scored their eight runs on six hits, sending 13 men to the plate and also drawing four walks. The frame was highlighted by a home run and an RBI single from Ben Gamel plus run-producing hits from Rylan Bannon, Luisangel Acuña, and José Iglesias. All but one Met had at least one hit or one walk in the monumental first inning.

It looked like it would be a smooth ride to the finish line for the Mets from there, specifically with the way that their starting pitcher looked early on. Mike Vasil faced the minimum in his first four innings of work, allowing just one walk while striking out five batters.

However, it all unraveled on Vasil in the fifth as the Red Wings got back in the game. Rochester scored five times on five hits to chase Vasil from the game, highlighted by a solo home run from Travis Blankenhorn and a three-run shot from Jackson Cluff that made it an 8-5 ballgame. Vasil's final line was four and one-thirds innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Red Wings got closer yet again. Consecutive singles from Jake Alu and Jack Dunn put two runners on base with nobody out, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Brady Lindsly that moved Alu to third and Dunn to second with one out. After a Jackson Cluff strikeout, a Victor Robles single plated Alu, moved Dunn to third, and put the tying run on base with two outs as Rochester cut the deficit to two, 8-6. Darren Baker, luckily for the Mets, then lined out to shortstop to strand two runners on base and ensure that Syracuse remained in front.

In the top of the ninth, with the game still at an 8-6 lead for the Mets, Syracuse put the game away. The Mets scored four runs on four hits to push the advantage back out to six runs at 12-6, highlighted by an RBI single from Iglesias and a three-run homer from Yolmer Sánchez. Iglesias has multiple hits in each of the first three games of the series while Sánchez has two different three-run home runs already this week.

The Mets bullpen sealed the deal from there as Yacksel Ríos tossed the final two innings in scoreless fashion while allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out three. As a pitching staff, Syracuse struck out 13 batters in Thursday afternoon's win.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Rochester on Friday with the fourth game of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.