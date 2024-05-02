Iowa Falls Short vs. Omaha

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-14) dropped the third game of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers (16-11) by a 9-6 score today at Principal Park.

Omaha took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but the I-Cubs cut the lead to 2-1 on run-scoring double from Miles Mastrobuoni .

The Storm Chasers extended their lead to 4-1 in the third, but Iowa tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of the frame, thanks to a three-run homer from Mastrobuoni.

Omaha regained an 8-4 lead as they as they added two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Curt Casali cut the Storm Chasers lead to 8-6 with a two-run double in the seventh inning. But Omaha scored another run in the eighth to give them a 9-6 advantage.

Mastrobuoni went 3-for-4 with four RBI, it marked his first three-hit game since Sept. 26, 2023 at Atlanta.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Owen Caissie has extended his on-base streak to 15 games, batting .354 (17-for-48) during that span.

- Darius Hill has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .433 (13-for-30) during that span.

Iowa will play vs. Omaha on Friday for the fourth of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

