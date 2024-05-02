Mayo Homers In Fourth Straight Game During Tides' Win

NASHVILLE, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (15-15) defeated the Nashville Sounds (13-17), 10-6, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. It was the Tides' sixth straight victory and bring their record to .500 for the first time since April 13.

Breaking the scoring open tonight was Coby Mayo, who blasted his league leading 11th home run of the season to put the Tides up 2-0. It was the fourth straight game he's homered in. Billy Cook added to the first inning scoring on his first career Triple-A home run to put the Tides up 3-0.

Nashville immediately responded with six runs in the first. Brewer Hicklen knocked in the first run on a double, followed back-to-back triples to total three more runs. Two more runs would score in the inning, including a solo home run by Chavez Young to give the Sounds a 6-3 lead after one inning.

The Tides managed to tie the game back up in the second inning, then took the lead. With the bases loaded, Mayo came through again with a bases-clearing double. A couple batters later, Daniel Johnson hit the go-ahead two-run single to put Norfolk up, 8-6.

The game was delayed 41 minutes due to the weather. Another run would not score until the seventh inning when Connor Norby walked with the bases loaded for the Tides. They scored again in the eighth when Hudson Haskin knocked an RBI single following a Johnson triple. That finalized the score at 10-6.

Game five of the series is at 7:35 p.m. tomorrow night. RHP Chayce McDermott (0-1, 3.80) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Chad Patrick (1-0, 4.91) will start for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Extra Mayo: Going 2-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and five RBI tonight was Coby Mayo...it was his league leading 11th home run of the season...it was also his fourth straight game with a home run, the second Tide to do so this season (Heston Kjerstad had six home runs from April 2 - 5 at Charlotte)...prior to Kjerstad, Mark Johnson was the most recent Tide to homer in four straight games from April 8 -11, 2000.

The Jet Keeps Flying: Getting multiple hits tonight was Daniel Johnson, going 2-for-4 with a run, a triple, two RBI and a walk...it was his second straight game with multiple hits, while doing so in three of his previous four games...after going hitless in his first three games, Johnson has hit safely in 11 of his previous 14 games without back-to-back hitless games.

Heasley Gets It Done: Tossing the most innings tonight was Jonathan Heasley, who tossed 4.0 scoreless innings of relief...he retired 12-of-13 batters faced, allowing one hit with a walk and four strikeouts...he induced one double play...Heasley has tossed 11.0 innings with the Tides so far this season and allowed one earned run (0.82 ERA).

