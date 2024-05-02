Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.2

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (16-12) 12, Rochester Red Wings (13-13) 6

Thursday, May 2, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: SYR 12, ROC 6

WP: Grant Hartwig (3-0, 3.38)

LP: DJ Herz (0-2, 5.00)

SV: Yacksel Rios (3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Syracuse 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 13 0

Rochester 0 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 6 9 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 p.m.

Temperature: 66 °F

Time of Game: 2:46

Attendance: 3,320

HOME RUNS:

SYR: Ben Gamel (6) solo off LHP DJ Herz in the 1 st (Count: 1-2) to center field

ROC: Travis Blankenhorn (8) solo off RHP Mike Vasil in the 5 th (Count: 0-1) to right field

ROC: Jackson Cluff (1) three-run off RHP Mike Vasil in the 5 th (Count: 1-2 ) to right field

SYR: Yolmer Sanchez (2) three-run off RHP Amos Willingham in the 9 th (Count: 2-1) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP DJ HERZ (0-2, 5.00) 0.2 IP, 3H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 1 HR, 43/25 (P/S), left down 5-0

RHP Mike Vasil (0-2, 10,80) 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 2 HR, 70/45 (P/S), Left up 8-5

RED WINGS NOTES:

JERSEY JAKE : 2B JAKE ALU paced the offense with three hits this afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a run scored...this is his third multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game since 6/29/23 at Lehigh Valley...through 18 career games against the Mets since 2022, he posts a .357 batting average (25-for-70) with four home runs, seven doubles, 17 RBI, three walks, 12 runs scored, and a 1.002 OPS against...

Since making his Triple-A debut on 7/12/2022, Alu has 12 games with at least three hits, most among any Red Wing since that date.

LA SORSA-RY: LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in a season-high 3.1 innings of relief today, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out one...this is his longest outing out of the bullpen since 9/10/2023 against Los Angeles-NL, with Washington (3.2).

TRAVIS BLANKEN-HOMER: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading eighth homer of the season to put the Wings on the board in the sixth, a 384-foot solo shot that highlighted a 1-for-4 day...eight home runs is tied for the fifth-most in the International League, two off the lead (3 players)...seven of his eight long balls this season have been off right-handed pitching, and six of the eight have come at Innovative Field.

CLUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: SS JACKSON CLUFF laced a line drive off the right field foul pole for his first Triple-A home run today, a three-run shot that came off the bat at 100.8 MPH...this was his first home run since 8/4/2023, and first three-RBI game since 7/29/2023, both with Double-A Harrisburg...

Cluff is the eighth Red Wing to homer this season.

METS NOTES:

MY BACK HURTS: RF BEN GAMEL logged his second consecutive multi-hit game this afternoon, including his sixth home run of the season...the New York Yankees 2010 10th-round pick finished the game going 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored, and has now hit safely in six consecutive games dating back to 4/26...after going deep on Wednesday, this is the first time he's homered in back-to-back games since 7/26-27 in 2023, with Triple-A El Paso (SD)...

The homer was part of an eight-run first inning, most by a Syracuse team since 7/15/2016 (10 runs).

NEXT GAME

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Friday, May 3, 2024

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

RHP Max Kranick (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 5.19)

