Robberse Continues to Shine as Memphis Defeats Charlotte

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 5-1 win at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Thursday night in Charlotte.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (4-0_ continued to be the lead story of the Memphis season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out six in his 6.0-inning start. Robberse has not allowed more than two runs in any of his six starts this season.

The Redbirds offense used the longball to gain control in the victory. In the third inning, third baseman Cesar Prieto clubbed his team lead-tying fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to put Memphis up 4-0. In the top of the fifth, Major League Rehabbing designated hitter Dylan Carlson smacked a solo home run. In his third rehab appearance of the week, Carlson went 2-for-3 with the home run.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a 13-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, May 7 with first pitch for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

