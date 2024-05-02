Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 7-12

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 7-13 homestand. Memphis hosts the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by special promotions, including the annual Battle of the Badges, a Memphis Chicks Throwback T-Shirt Giveaway and Mother's Day Brunch.

Tuesday, May 7 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, May 8, - Memphis vs. Norfolk 6:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, May 9, - Memphis vs. Norfolk 11:05 a.m. CDT

Gates open at 10 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Education Day - Weather Day: Prior to the game, enjoy a presentation from our friends at WMC Action News 5 with hands-on weather experiments!

Friday, May 10 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Business Special: Local business employees can take a long lunch with us at AutoZone Park! For just $15, employees can purchase a ticket that includes a hotdog and soda, presented by Paychex.

Saturday, May 11 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Battle of the Badges: Fans with tickets to Saturday's Redbirds game can come early to watch the annual Battle of the Badges softball game between the Shelby County Sherriff's Department and the Memphis Fire Department.

Memphis Chicks Throwback T-Shirt Giveaway: Let's Throwback on a Saturday! The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE retro Memphis Chicks shirt! (All sized XL).

Sunday, May 12 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Mother's Day Brunch: Celebrate mom with a pregame brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ballpark! Along with an all-you-can-eat menu of lunch and breakfast items, all specialty ticket buyers will also have the opportunity to play catch on the field prior to the game. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Following the game, kids can round the bases just like the pros!

Kids & Moms Round the Bases: Kids and moms can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

