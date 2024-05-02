Jumbo Shrimp Blanked Again by RailRiders, 2-0

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out for the second straight day on Thursday in a 2-0 defeat to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in front of 5,906 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The RailRiders (20-9) offense broke the stalemate in the top of the sixth inning using five consecutive hits to score two runs. T.J. Rumfield singled off Jumbo Shrimp (16-14) reliever Kent Emanuel (0-1), followed by another single from Oscar González. Jose Rojas ripped a single into right field but a baserunning gaffe by the RailrRders led to Jumbo Shrimp first basemen Troy Johnston sprinting across the field to tag out González at third base for the inning's first out.

Luis Torres lined another single up the middle, which scored Rumfield and gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead. Josh VanMeter peppered another RBI single to center field that scored Rojas and increased the lead to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp offense couldn't muster anything for the rest of the game as they were shutout for the second consecutive night. The RailRiders received stellar performances from right-hander Alex Mauricio (1-0) and left-hander Oddanier Mosqueda, who held the Jacksonville offense to one hit after the second inning. Mosqueda earned his second save.

Jumbo Shrimp starter Kyle Tyler struck four in 4.0 shutout innings.

Jacksonville and Scranton Wilkes/Barre continue the six-game series in a Friday matinee with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Max Meyer (0-1, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against RailRiders LHP Edgar Barclay (2-1, 3.09). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

Gates open at noon on a Red Shirt Friday. Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave on Friday Night (Day) Lites presented by Miller Lite.

