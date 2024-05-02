Louisville Bats Homestead Highlights: May 7-12

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE , Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back home for their first home series of May with a six-game homestand that features the last Education Day of the season, a halfway to Halloween celebration, the first Copa Night, and a day to remember on Mother's Day.

The six-game series from Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12 will see the Bats take on the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in their second series matchup this season. The first was a three-game set to begin the year with the Bats taking two of three from the Indians. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

Tuesday, May 7 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. $2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Wednesday, May 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: All gates will open at 10:00 a.m. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. Education Day: Schools and classrooms from all around Louisville will be in attendance for the final Education Day of the season, presented by Play Ball Weekend. 1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price. Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse. Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, May 9 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Copa Night: To pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population, the Bats will play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville, with special jerseys to commemorate the night. Dog Night: Fans are encouraged to bring their favorite four-legged friends and enjoy a night at the ballpark. Tickets will be $10 before game day and go up to $13 day of. Dog admission is $3, with proceeds going to The Kentucky Humane Society. The Jackson Street Gate will be open for admission of dog owners and their dogs, and the Woof n' Waggin dog treat truck will be parked at the top of the right field grass to provide dog treats. Sponsors include The Kentucky Humane Society, Jefferson Animal Hospital, and Derby City Poop Scoop, with proceeds from dog tickets going to The Kentucky Humane Society. Dog Giveaway: Dog owners can also enjoy a special free blue bandana from Feeder's Pet Supply at the check-in table located at the Witherspoon and Penn Station Picnic Pavilion Gates adjacent to our east parking lot while supplies last. Pre-Game Dog & Owner Parade: Owners will be able to take their dogs on the field for a parade around the warning track. Interested fans with their dogs can line up at the Witherspoon Street gate at 5:30, with the parade beginning at 5:45 p.m. Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Lite, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Lite from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 all night long. Murcielagos Margarita Madness: Presented by Number Juan Tequila, fans will be able to enjoy frozen margaritas and cocktails for just $6.

Friday, May 10 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. Boy Scout Night: Teaming up with the Boy Scouts of Kentuckiana, each scout will receive a ticket to the ballgame, a limited-edition Scout Night patch, and an opportunity to enjoy overnight camping on the outfield grass. Scouts in attendance can also enjoy a parade around the outfield warning track beginning at 6:20 p.m. Scouts interested in camping on the field must purchase those tickets in advance of gameday. Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen Margaritas and Cocktails from Number Juan Tequila, fans can enjoy these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Saturday, May 11 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. Halfoween Night: Presented by Kentucky Beef Council, celebrate halfway to Halloween by breaking out your costumes and trick-or-treating around the ballpark from 6-7 p.m. Additionally, a costume contest will be conducted with the winners receiving awesome Bats prizes. Wined-Up Saturday: : For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards, and Lemonade Stand wine slushies at select locations throughout the ballpark. $4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth and Hi-Wire. Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the game as we light up the night sky, sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council.

Sunday, May 12 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Mother's Day: To celebrate all the fantastic mothers on Mother's Day, the first 500 Moms in attendance can enjoy a special giveaway courtesy of Nanz and Kraft Florists. After the game, Mom's and their families are encouraged to come down onto the outfield and play catch with their kids, with soft baseballs provided by and able to take home courtesy of Salsarita's Restaurant. Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally check out and enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi. Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies. Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

