May 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Iowa Cubs (16-13) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (15-11)

Thursday, May 2 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Julio Teheran (0-1, 9.39) vs. RHP William Fleming (0-0, 3.86)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers play game three of their six game series today at Principal Park, following yesterday's doubleheader in which each team won a game...right-hander Julio Teheran is scheduled to make his third start for Iowa vs. right-hander William Fleming who is slated to make his fourth start for the Storm Chasers.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The I-Cubs and Storm Chasers split yesterday's doubleheader with Iowa taking game one by a score of 6-5 in eight innings and Omaha winning game two, 5-1...five of the I-Cubs 13 losses this season have come in doubleheaders, including being swept by Louisville on April 19 and at Buffalo on April 25 and yesterday's split...the I-Cubs went .500 in doubleheaders last season, going 7-7 in such games...they won both games on two occasions, lost both on two more, and split the pair three other times.

WILD WALK-OFF: Game one of yesterday's doubleheader ended in walk-off fashion for the I-Cubs...with the game tied at 5-5 after the regular seven-inning doubleheader length, the Cubs worked their way out of the top of the eighth - the first extra frame - unscathed...then, with infielder Miles Mastrobuoni on third, after starting the inning at second and advancing on a fly out by Brennen Davis, I-Cub catcher Curt Casali stood at the dish and Omaha's Sam Long's first offering found the dirt and went through catcher Logan Porter legs...Mastrobuoni raced home from third and scored standing up to give Iowa the win...it marked the third walk-off win of the season for Iowa, following April 2 vs. Toledo and April 16 vs. Louisville.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa dropped their last series at Buffalo from April 23-28 with the Bisons' winning four of the six games...in the series finale on Sunday, the I-Cubs were shutout by a 2-0 score for the second consecutive game...it marked the first time Iowa has been shutout in back-to-back games since Sept. 8-9, 2022 at Jacksonville, dropping both games by scores of 16-0.

HOME SWEET HOME: Iowa returned to Principal Park yesterday for a 12-game homestand, hosting Omaha from May 1-5 and Columbus from May 7-12...the I-Cubs have an 9-5 record at home this season, vs. a 7-8 record on the road, and have won six of their last 10 games at Principal Park.

STORM CHASIN': The I-Cubs and Omaha opened up their seasons facing each other in a three-game series at Werner Park in which the Storm Chasers won two of the three games, with the run differential being even at 12-12...the two clubs faced off 21 times in 2023, with Iowa going 13-8 and outscoring Omaha 160-117 (+43) including a 20-1 win at Werner Park on Aug. 9 in which Iowa outhit Omaha 17-4 and hit seven home runs, four of which came in the first inning...the I-Cubs tallied a seven-game winning streak against the Storm Chasers last year from July 2 (G2)-Aug. 12.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie extended his on-base streak to 14 games after he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in game one and 1-for-1 with two walks in game two...the on-base streak is the longest by an I-Cub this season and is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...the streak dates back to April 16 in which Caissie is batting .356 (16-for-45) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI...he ranks among International League leaders in walks (T-1st, 13), on-base percentage (2nd, .500) and batting average (9th) during that span.

IN THE STANDINGS: Iowa sits tied for second place in the International League West Division standings with Toledo, just half a game behind today's opponent, Omaha...from April 18-26, the I-Cubs held at least a share of first place in the International League West Division.

STAY HOT: After hitting just .167 (3-for-18) through his first five games this season, Iowa infielder, and Cubs No. 16 prospect (MLB. com), Luis VaÌzquez is batting .394 (28-for-71) in his last 20 games dating back to since April 5...his batting average leads the International League during that span...VaÌzquez also ranks among International League leaders in on- base percentage (5th, .457), hits (T-4th) and OPS (6th, 1.063)...he went 0-for-4 on April 27 which snapped his hit streak at six games.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Right-hander Sam McWilliams tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in game two yesterday and added five strikeouts...McWilliams made eight appearances (three starts) for Iowa this season and has posted a 12.96 ERA (12 ER in 8.1 IP) as a starter and a 2.03 ERA (3 ER in 13.1 IP) in a relief role...his 32 strikeouts on the year rank tied for sixth-most in the International League...McWilliams has also posted a 0.84 ERA (1 ER in 10.2 IP) in four outings (one start) at Principal Park this season.

