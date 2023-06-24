SWB Game Notes - June 24

June 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (33-40) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-39)

Game 73 | Home Game 37 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, June 24, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Wes Parsons (0-1, 7.04) vs RHP Mitch Spence (4-4, 5.22)

HERE'S BEETER- Clayton Beeter made his Triple-A debut last night pitching 5.1 innings allowing three runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out three. Beeter left with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth. The righty tossed 95 pitches in the contest.

BUFFALO BRINGS BAD WEATHER - This is the second time this season that the RailRiders have had a rain delay against the Bisons. They are also the two longest delays of the year. Last night, the rain held the contest up for an hour and 39 minutes before first pitch. Back on April first, the game was delayed an hour and 41 minutes.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 69 errors on the season with two made last night. This puts them second in the International League in this category to Worcester with 73. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Buffalo has made 48 miscues. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 102.

MCGARITY MAGIC -Aaron McGarity pitched 8.0 scoreless innings straight across six appearances. The streak extended from June 2 to the 20th. During that time period he allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out eight. The righty even recorded a save. Last night, McGarity let up two earned runs to snap the streak.

FIRST HALF FLYING - Triple-A baseball is set to finish up the first half after this final week of games. The record resets to begin the start of the second half at Syracuse. The playoff format takes the best record of all 20 teams in the International League from each half for the first round. Then the winner will take on the champion of the Pacific Coast League.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 120. Buffalo has just 49 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 111. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with nineteen.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

