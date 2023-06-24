Mets Beat Bulls in Doubleheader

DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Tristan Gray each knocked a 2-run homer, while the Mets combined for four homers in Syracuse's 6-4 victory in game one. Aranda went yard and Gray recorded a 2-run homer in game two, however 2B Luke Ritter and CF Jaylin Davis homered and LF Ronny Mauricio drove in two in Syracuse's 9-4 victory over Durham on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Aranda started the Bulls off in game one with a two-run homer, before Gray homered again to drive in two. in game one with a two-run second-inning homer courtesy of Cardenas, followed by Aranda's RBI single in the same frame. Syracuse starter Jose Butto (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) earned the win, while Durham righty Evan McKendry (7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 SO) suffered the loss.

The Bulls scored first in game two when Aranda and Gray each went yard, including Gray's two-run homer. Kameron Misner scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it an 8-4 game.

Syracuse's Alex Valverde (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned the win, while Durham reliever Ryan Thompson (2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their series on Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET. RHP Cooper Criswell is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by RHP Denyi Reyes.

