Mets Beat Bulls in Doubleheader
June 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Tristan Gray each knocked a 2-run homer, while the Mets combined for four homers in Syracuse's 6-4 victory in game one. Aranda went yard and Gray recorded a 2-run homer in game two, however 2B Luke Ritter and CF Jaylin Davis homered and LF Ronny Mauricio drove in two in Syracuse's 9-4 victory over Durham on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Aranda started the Bulls off in game one with a two-run homer, before Gray homered again to drive in two. in game one with a two-run second-inning homer courtesy of Cardenas, followed by Aranda's RBI single in the same frame. Syracuse starter Jose Butto (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) earned the win, while Durham righty Evan McKendry (7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 SO) suffered the loss.
The Bulls scored first in game two when Aranda and Gray each went yard, including Gray's two-run homer. Kameron Misner scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it an 8-4 game.
Syracuse's Alex Valverde (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned the win, while Durham reliever Ryan Thompson (2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their series on Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET. RHP Cooper Criswell is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by RHP Denyi Reyes.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 24, 2023
- Syracuse Sweeps Doubleheader in Durham on Saturday, Pushes Season-Best Winning Streak to Six Games - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Takes Series with Second Walk-Off Win - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Outlast Sounds in 11 Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Colás Belts Two Homers as Knights Beat the Bats 7-2 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Beat Bulls in Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Fall in Heartbreaker to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Defeated by Scranton 7-3 on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Eleven Punchouts Highlight Quinn Priester's Gem - Indianapolis Indians
- Hopkins, Bats Drop Game Five 7-2 in Charlotte - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Mount Four-Run Comeback, Beat IronPigs 8-7 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Walk off Storm Chasers, 3-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Tops Bisons 7-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Baker, Winn Homer in Memphis Loss at Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Comeback Part II, Saints Score Four in Seventh to Defeat Mud Hens 7-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Walk off Chasers in 3-2 Loss at Rochester - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Lose Third-Straight Game to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Justus Sheffield Cooks up Gem as Stripers Win Third Straight - Gwinnett Stripers
- 6.24.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (32-40) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (32-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester American Giants Game Notes - June 24 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.