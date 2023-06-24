Colás Belts Two Homers as Knights Beat the Bats 7-2 on Saturday
June 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights came out Saturday night and secured a 7-2 win over the Louisville Bats in front of a crowd of 8,361 at Trusit Field. Starting pitcher Garrett Davila (2-3, 5.40) got the win for the Knights, throwing five innings, only allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five opposing batters.
Outfielder Oscar Colás broke the game open early with a two-run homer that traveled 431 ft in the opening frame for the Knights to put them ahead 2-0.
An RBI double from infielder Erik González brought home two more with a soft fly ball that landed near the right-field foul line growing the Charlotte lead to 4-0.
In the second inning, the Bats cut into the lead with a two-run homer by TJ Hopkins, cutting the deficit in half to 4-2.
Colás continued his success at the plate with his second home run of the game in the third inning, growing the Knights' lead to 5-2. In the fourth inning, outfielder Adam Haseley tacked on another run for Charlotte with an RBI single to put the Knights up 6-2. In the fifth inning, outfielder Stephen Piscotty put another run on the board with an RBI double to put the Knights ahead 7-2.
The final four innings were closed out by strong relief appearances from Alex Mateo, Declan Cronin and Alex Colomé. Mateo led the way with 1.2 innings of work, not allowing a run. All three pitchers made scoreless appearances en route to the win as Charlotte won 7-2.
The Knights will finish the six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) from Truist Field on Sunday evening and play a doubleheader. The "Voice of the Knights," Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Fans can also watch the game live on MiLB.tv or the Bally Live app.
First pitch on Sunday is set for 5:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte with a post-game concert featuring Rhett Walker at Truist Field.
