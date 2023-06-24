Jumbo Shrimp Lose Third-Straight Game to Stripers

June 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After falling behind early for the fourth time this series, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost to the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 Saturday night at Coolray Field.

After a scoreless first, Gwinnett (33-41) took the lead in the second. Braden Shewmake started with a double off Jacksonville (31-42) starter Jeff Lindgren (L, 6-3). Two batters later, Joshua Fuentes drove in Shewmake with an RBI single to put the Stripers up 1-0. Following a pop out, Magneuris Sierra swatted a double, scoring Fuentes to give Gwinnett a 2-0 advantage.

The Stripers added their final run in the bottom of the third. Vaughn Grissom blasted a one-out triple and scored on a sac fly from Joe Dunand to pad Gwinnett's lead 3-0.

Jacksonville was held without a hit until the fifth but they didn't score util the top of the eighth. Paul McIntosh (1) blasted a leadoff homer to cut the deficit to 3-1 but the Jumbo Shrimp offense was stymied after that.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett conclude their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp hand the ball to LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (2-2, 3.86 ERA) for the finale.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.