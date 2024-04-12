SWB Game Notes - April 12

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-4) @ Norfolk Tides (7-5)

Game 12 | Road Game 7 | Friday, April 12, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (0-0, 12.42) vs RHP Albert Suárez (1-0, 4.09)

YOENDRYS YEAR- The Yankees #18 prospect pitched three scoreless frames yesterday in the RailRiders win. After making his Major League debut last season, he joined the Triple-A squad this season for the first time in his career. He has totaled six innings of two run ball, walking three and striking out eight.

CALDERON CLUTCH- Hudson Valley sent the RailRiders Yorlin Calderon for much needed bullpen help. The right hander tossed for SWB in the series against Buffalo and was needed again before even making an appearance in High-A. Calderon pitched three shuout innings last night in 40 pitches. The 22-year-old has a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 frames.

FREE RIDE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of professional Baseball with 71 walks with Carlos Narvaez having twelve total on the season. Brandon Lockridge and Caleb Durbin follow with eleven. Mookie Betts has more in the Major Leagues with sixteen on the season, while Aaron Judge has fourteen. Thirteen total RailRiders have recorded at least one.

SPRINT SPEED- The RailRiders recorded another steal last night for 27 total on the season. They are in for second in all of Minor League baseball with Tacoma. Brandon Lockridge now leads all of professional baseball with ten on the season, having not yet been caught. Teammate Caleb Durbin follows closely with seven to his name. Eight players have at least one thus far. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

LOCKRIDGE LEGIT- Brandon Lockridge is now batting .353 after having the go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning yesterday. He also walked, stole a base, and scored a run. Lockridge has played nine games for the team with a .607 on base percentage. The 27-year-old has already played all three outfield positions.

SAVED IT- The RailRiders have now gone have four straight games with consecutive saves in the after going 0-5 to start the season. Last night Jake Cousins recorded the save in his first appearance as a RailRider. Duane Underwood Jr, Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio got the first three of the season.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked Norfolk out of first place in the International League with four straight wins. The RailRiders are tied with Buffalo now sit a half of a game back from the leading Omaha StormChasers. The team is three games above .500 for the first time this season.

PITCHING PRESENCE- The RailRiders starters and relievers have combined for a 3.69 earned run average in the first eleven games of the season. It #6 pitching staff in Triple-A baseball.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.