Columbus Blanked in Series Finale

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers were blanked 2-0 on Sunday by the Omaha Storm Chasers. The six-game series at Huntington Park finished in an even split.

Starting pitcher Adam Oller struck out six batters in 4.0 innings, but a two-run double by Omaha's Nate Eaton in the 2nd inning proved to be the difference.

For the fourth time in the series, the Clippers bullpen pitched scoreless baseball. Zak Kent led the way by striking out five in 2.0 innings of work. Columbus pitchers struck out 76 batters in the six games against Omaha, including 15 in Sunday's defeat.

The Clippers now hit the road for a six-game series in Louisville against the Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Columbus returns home on April 16 when the Buffalo Bisons come to town for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

