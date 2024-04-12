Clippers Fall in Extras

The Louisville Bats rallied late to defeat the Columbus Clippers 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday. The second game of the series at Louisville Slugger Field was initially delayed for 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Xzavion Curry looked sharp in his second rehab start with the Clippers, surrendering just one run in 4.1 innings. The Clippers took the lead in the 7th thanks to RBI hits by Micah Pries and Lorenzo Cedrola.

After tying the game in the 9th inning, the Bats won it in the 10th when P.J. Higgins drove in the automatic baserunner with a single on the 13th pitch of his at-bat. Franco Aleman (0-2) suffered the loss for Columbus.

The series continues on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field. Columbus returns home on April 16 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

