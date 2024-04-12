I-Cubs Shut Out Saints

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (8-5) bounced back after having their four-game win streak snapped with a shutout victory over the St. Paul Saints (6-6) by a score of 6-0 on Friday night from CHS Field.

It didn't take long for Iowa to get on the scoreboard as it took the lead in the first inning off a two-run home run by Matt Mervis. The I-Cubs went to the long ball again in the second inning with a opposite field solo shot by Luis Vazquez to add to their lead.

Starting on the mound for Iowa was Jameson Taillon beginning his Major League Rehab assignment. The right-hander held the Saints in check during his outing and finished with a final line of 3.2 innings, three hits allowed, no runs, one walk, and four strikeouts.

After the third and fourth innings went scoreless, Iowa tacked on another run in the fifth to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Mervis continued his hot night at the plate and scorched his second home run of the night down the right field line.

In the eighth, the I-Cubs plated another pair of runs in an unconventional style. BJ Murray Jr. roped a ball into the right center field gap which made it all the way to the wall and under the outfield padding. The umpires never called the play dead and Murray Jr. kept running for an inside the park home run.

Carl Edwards Jr. was brought on in the ninth and secured the second shutout of the season for Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Mervis has been on fire in the current series against the Saints. In the four games he has played against St. Paul he is hitting .471/.500/1.118 with two doubles, three home runs, and four RBI.

- BJ Murray Jr.'s inside the park home run marked the first Triple-A home run in his career. It was also the first inside the park home run hit by an I-Cub since Taylor Davis did so on August 20, 2017, against Nashville.

Iowa and St. Paul will be back in action tomorrow for game five of their six-game series. Frist pitch on Saturday is slated for 2:07 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.