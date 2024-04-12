Red Wings Announce 10 Home Games on CW Rochester

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the continuation of their partnership with CW Rochester. This collaboration will allow fans to experience the excitement of ten home games aired on TV during the 2024 season. CW Rochester and the Red Wings aim to create a more immersive experience for fans and provide the community with additional opportunities to access baseball content.

"We're excited to collaborate with CW Rochester again this year to bring Red Wings Baseball into people's homes in our community. This partnership will allow fans who can't make it to the ballpark the opportunity to check out all the action and excitement of Red Wings baseball," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

CHUCK SAMUELS, Vice President and General Manager of CW Rochester, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership in its second year, stating, "We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Rochester Red Wings to deliver live baseball games to our viewers. The Red Wings boast a devoted fan base, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to offering them supplementary avenues to back our hometown team throughout the season."

Fans can anticipate the exceptional play-by-play commentary from JOSH WHETZEL, the seasoned announcer for the Rochester Red Wings. Whetzel, the longest-serving broadcaster in team history, will bring his extensive knowledge and passion for the game to the televised broadcasts on CW Rochester. His engaging and informative style is set to enhance the viewing experience for fans, providing unique insights and expert analysis throughout each game.

The first televised game will occur on April 20 at 1:05 PM when the Red Wings take on the Toledo Mud Hens at Innovative Field. The full schedule of televised games can be found below.

DATE DAY GAME TIME OPPONENT

4/20 Saturday 1:05 p.m. Toledo Mud Hens (DET)

5/19 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Buffalo Bison (TOR)

6/2 Sunday 1:05 p.m. St. Paul Saints (MIN)

6/30 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Indianapolis Indians (PIT)

7/25 Thursday 11:05 a.m. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI)

7/31 Wednesday 1:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers (KC)

8/4 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers (KC)

8/14 Wednesday 1:05 p.m. Syracuse Mets (NYM)

9/2 Monday 4:05 p.m. Worcester Red Sox (BOS)

9/8 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Worcester Red Sox (BOS)

CW Rochester and its sister station, 13WHAM ABC, are reliable outlets for local news, weather updates, and sports programming. They are dedicated to keeping the Rochester community informed and entertained. For channel listings on your television provider, please visit CWRochester.com.

Single-game tickets for all 69 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

