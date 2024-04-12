Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Set to Start for Herd on Saturday in Single-Admission Doubleheader

The Bisons will host the Rochester Red Wings Saturday for a single-admission doubleheader (Game 1: 12:35 p.m., Gates 12 p.m.) and are scheduled to have not one, but FOUR Blue Jays on the field when they take on their closest rival.

Speaking with reporters in Toronto on Friday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that ALEK MANOAH would start the first game of the Herd's twinbill on Saturday and have 5 innings/75 pitches to work with. He is then scheduled to be followed by rehabbing Blue Jays relievers, JORDAN ROMANO and ERIK SWANSON, both of whom pitched for Buffalo on Thursday. Catcher DANNY JANSEN, who has six RBI in two games with the Bisons already this week, is scheduled to catch game one of the doubleheader as well.

Saturday's doubleheader is a single-admission twinbill, meaning one ticket is all you need for both games. All existing tickets for Saturday, April 13 are still valid. Saturday is also Anderson's Kids Weekend with $10 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Saturday (and Sunday's) game also include a Kids Eat Free Giveaway, as the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher that they can use in the game.

Canadian fans should remember that they can also get their TICKETS AT PAR online or by using Canadian cash at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

