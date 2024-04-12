Friday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday, April 12 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain and high winds.

The Bisons will now host the Red Wings for a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates: 12:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Saturday, April 13 are still valid.

Saturday's doubleheader will also be the start of the Bisons' 'Anderson's Kids Weekend' promotion. Tickets for children 14 years old and younger are just $10 at the Sahlen Field Box Office and the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate will receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher that they can use during the game.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2024 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Friday, April 12. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

