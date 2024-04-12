Remillard and Anderson Head to White Sox

INF Zach Remillard and RHP Justin Anderson had their contracts selected by the Chicago White Sox today

With today's moves, the Knights have now promoted six players to Chicago this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12) and RHP Justin Anderson (4/12). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Remillard, 30, is hitting .158 (6-for-38) with seven runs scored, one triple, three RBI and one stolen base with the Knights this year over 10 games played. For his Triple-A career, Remillard ranks fifth all-time in Knights franchise history in runs scored (176), tied-for-ninth in stolen bases (46) and 10th in walks (124).

Anderson, 31, has appeared in five games with the Knights this season and is 0-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched. He has allowed just three hits and has five strikeouts over that span. Anderson was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on November 22, 2023.

Additionally, infielder Cristopher De Guzman was assigned to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. De Guzman, 24, has not appeared in a game this season. Last year, he split time between Single-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem. He is a native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

