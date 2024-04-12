Scott Kingery Goes Yard Twice and Mick Abel Punches out Five as 'Pigs Even Series with Bulls

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-5) had all facets of their game working in a wire-to-wire 9-4 win over the Durham Bulls (5-8) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

It started early and often for the 'Pigs thanks to a six-run first inning. Jordan Luplow slugged a solo homer, his first of the year, with one out. Kody Clemens then singled and Weston Wilson walked. Aramis Garcia lined a single to center to plate Clemens and put men on the corners. Garcia stole second and Clemens scored on an Esteban Quiroz groundout. Nick Podkul reached on a wind-aided double to plate Garcia and Scott Kingery then capped the inning with a two-run homer, his first of the year.

Durham got a run back in the second with an Osleivis Basabe RBI single but the 'Pigs pushed their lead back to six as Clemens plated a run with a fielder's choice in the last of the second.

Tristan Peters smoked a three-run homer in the third for the Bulls, his second of the year, but Jordan Luplow drove in a run with a single in the fourth and Kingery belted his second homer of the day, a solo shot, in the eighth to guide the 'Pigs to a 9-4 win.

Mick Abel (1-0) struck out five over five innings to win his 2024 home debut. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks.

Jacob Lopez (2-1) suffered the loss for the Bulls. Lopez allowed six runs in two-thirds of an inning on five hits and a walk.

The 'Pigs and Bulls will play game five of their series on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Tyler Phillips (0-1, 6.52) goes for the 'Pigs while Adam Leverett (0-0, -.--) opposes him for the Bulls.

