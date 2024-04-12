Big Bats Down Louisville

April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers crushed four home runs in the first four innings on the way to a 13-4 drubbing of the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field.

Juan Brito and Lorenzo Cedrola both went deep in the 2nd, sparking the Clippers to an early 5-0 lead. Johnathan Rodriguez added a solo shot in the 3rd, and an inning later Jhonkensy Noel blasted a grand slam.

Right-hander Ben Lively, making his second rehab appearance of the season, earned the victory against his former club by allowing just three runs in 5.1 innings of work.

The second game of the series between the Clippers and Bats takes place Wednesday morning with first pitch at 11:05pm. Columbus returns home on April 16th for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.