Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Friday
April 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 13, with the first pitch of game one set for 12:35 p.m.
LHP DJ HERZ (0-0, 6.75) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one and will be followed by RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 3.60) in the back half of the twin bill.
