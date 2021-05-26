Surge Set Season Highs in 14-1 Win

Wichita, KS - Following a loss Tuesday night, the Wind Surge offense rebounded in a big way tonight with a massive 14-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium.

Starter Cole Sands, who continues his streak of appearances without a decision, came out dealing. He started the night by striking out five of his first six outs and walking two. He would finish the night with four innings pitched, one hit, three walks, and six strikeouts.

After a slow offensive day on Tuesday, the Wind Surge came alive on Wednesday night. The six runs plated in the first inning are the most scored in an inning for the season. The Surge would also put up five runs in the sixth, which ties the previous record. Both 1B Jose Miranda and CF Gilberto Celestino had three hits tonight, while Palacios, Morales, Cabbage, de la Trinidad, and Bechtold all had multi-hit games as well.

Brandon Koch would make his home debut for Wichita out of the pen, tossing two complete innings, giving up only one hit with three punchouts. Calvin Faucher threw two scoreless innings of relief, with no hits, on one strikeout and one walk.

C Roy Morales, RF Ernie de la Trinidad, and LF Aaron Whitefield all finish the day with two RBI. Tonight's twelve runs is the most Wichita has scored in a game in franchise history. Nine out of nine hitters in the Wind Surge lineup had RBI's, and every player in the starting lineup also got a hit in tonight's game.

NOTES- The first inning today was the largest inning in terms of runs scored in franchise history, with six. The Wind Surge bat around for the first and second time in franchise history, in the first and sixth innings. Twelve runs are the most scored in franchise history for the Wind Surge. Every single player in tonight's starting lineup had at least one hit and one RBI. With eighteen hits tonight, that breaks the previous Wind Surge record for hits in a game. The team had thirteen total RBI in the game, which breaks the previous record of eleven.

COMING UP: Wichita and Springfield will play the third game of the series on Thursday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (0-0) against Springfield's RHP Andre Pallante (1-0). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday June 1st with another six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single Game Tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/wichita/tickets/single-game-tickets

