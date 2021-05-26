Ted Simmons Set as Featured Speaker for 2021 Dinner on the Diamond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to again partner with Aaron Sachs & Associates to host the fifth annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, featuring former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and incoming Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ted Simmons.

Dinner on the Diamond with Ted Simmons will take place Saturday, September 18 and is a charitable event to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation.

"Dinner on the Diamond has become a marquee special event in Southwest Missouri since we first partnered with Aaron Sachs & Associates on the inaugural dinner with Rick Ankiel in 2017," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Since then, we've welcomed David Eckstein, Ozzie Smith and Whitey Herzog to Hammons Field. Now, for the five-year Dinner on the Diamond anniversary, to add an incoming Hall-of-Famer to the event's alumni list is a unique and special opportunity for attendees to experience a completely new set of stories. We appreciate what Aaron Sachs & Associates has done to make this amazing experience come to life for that last five years."

For pre-sale information regarding tickets to Dinner on the Diamond with Ted Simmons, visit dinneronthediamond.com or contact Springfield Cardinals Senior Marketing & Event Coordinator Regina Norris at [emailÂ protected] or 417-832-3018. Those who purchase MVP Tickets will have the opportunity for an exclusive Meet & Greet experience with Ted Simmons before the dinner.

As a pre-curser to Dinner on The Diamond presented by Aaron Sachs & Associations, the Cardinals are excited to bring to life the legendary career of Ted Simmons with a stadium giveaway highlighting his Hall of Fame resume. The Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Loren Cook Company, will be a fan favorite with specific date to be announced at a later time. In addition to the stadium giveaway for 2,000 fans, each fan attending Dinner on the Diamond will also receive one.

During Dinner on the Diamond, Ted Simmons will speak about his Hall of Fame baseball career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive a Ted Simmons autographed baseball (must be redeemed during the event) and a Loren Cook Company Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobblehead.

Further information regarding seating, ticket pricing and event-day opportunities will come at a later date.

