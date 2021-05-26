Surge Open Homestand with Loss

Wichita, KS - After two wins to close out the previous series, the Surge drop the series opener following a 7-2 loss against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night in Wichita's Delano District.

Wichita starter Bryan Sammons struggled early in innings, allowing three leadoff homeruns out of four innings started. He would allow four runs in five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in four innings of work. His three homeruns given up are the most by a Wind Surge pitcher this year. RHP Dakota Chalmers came in relief of Sammons, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

After trailing 2-0, Aaron Whitefield walked, stole second, and was singled in by Jose Miranda, cutting the deficit to 2-1. This was Miranda's 18th RBI of the season for the Surge, which not only leads the team, but all of Double-A. Andrew Bechtold would also add a solo homerun in the 4th, his first of the season. Jermaine Palacios had a multi-hit game for the Wind Surge, which also gives him a three-game hitting streak.

RHP Jonathan Cheshire made his Surge debut tonight after coming up from Single-A Cedar Rapids, and threw one inning with one unearned run, two hits, and two walks. RHP Hector Lujan also came out of the pen, working two innings, with one run, one hit, and one strikeout.

NOTES- OF Mark Contreras was promoted to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. In a corresponding move, OF Trey Cabbage was promoted to Wichita from the Single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels. Five homeruns allowed by Wind Surge pitchers are the most in franchise history.

COMING UP: Wichita and Springfield will play the final game of the series on Wednesday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (0-0) against Springfield's RHP Kyle Leahy (0-3). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday June 1st with another six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-Game Tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/wichita/tickets/single-game-tickets

