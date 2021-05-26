Drillers Games at ONEOK Field to Return to Full Capacity June 8

In cooperation with local health officials, the Tulsa Drillers have announced that ONEOK Field will return to full capacity with the club's next home game on June 8.

In addition, tickets for all remaining home games in the 2021 season, including the three Fireworks games on the July 4th Weekend, will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at TulsaDrillers.com.

Tickets for the next series at ONEOK Field, featuring games June 8-13 against Wichita, are already on sale.

With the full opening of ONEOK Field, Drillers season ticket holders will all be returned to their original seat locations and tickets for all remaining games are now loaded into their online accounts.

