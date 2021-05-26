Midland Performing at Riverfront Stadium July 22

Ballpark Music and the Wichita Wind Surge are excited to announce that country music superstars Midland will be performing at Riverfront Stadium on July 22 as part of their "Back to the Minors Tour." Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET via www.midlandtour.com.

"We are excited to host Midland at Riverfront Stadium, and open up the ballpark for our first ever live concert," said Wichita Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. "This will be the first of many live events, in addition to baseball, that Riverfront Stadium will bring to downtown Wichita, and we can't wait to get started."

"Earlier this Spring, we brought Midland to several minor league stadiums and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe format, while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. The layout for this show will be in accordance with the government regulations at the time of the show. Even if we are able to open up at 100% capacity, we found that fans love the private space the field pods provide and, at the same time, protects the baseball field by spreading out the fans. It is extremely important to us that the team can play baseball as soon as we leave. The field pods provide the best experience possible for the fans AND the team!"

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field in private pods or the seating bowl. Blankets or towels will only be permitted on the field (no chairs allowed inside the gates). The stage will be place in center field against the outfield wall. Ticket pricing starts at $29 and increases depending on ticket type and location.

Hospitality options for groups are available, including a limited number of Luxury Suites. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 316-221-8000.

For more information on the Back to the Minors Tour with Midland, guests can visit www.midlandtour.com.

