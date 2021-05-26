Frisco Fails to Hold off RockHounds Late, Falls in Extras

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds came back multiple times on Wednesday night, eventually taking down the Frisco RoughRiders 5-4 in 11 innings from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Riders (13-6) found the board first in the second inning when Jordan Procyshen ripped an RBI single to give Frisco a 1-0 advantage.

In the third, Elier Hernandez knocked in a run to extend the lead to 2-0, but the RockHounds (10-10) came back with a run when Jhonny Santos plated a tally on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1.

Hernandez drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single in the eighth to increase the lead to 3-1, leading to the RockHounds' first comeback of the night.

Midland scored in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Santos and then tied the game in the ninth on Devin Foyle RBI single.

After Frisco took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Derwin Barreto scored on a dropped third strike, Midland tied the game on a Tyler Ramirez RBI single off of Riders catcher Procyshen (0-1), who came in to pitch.

In the bottom of the 11th, Foyle walked it off with an infield single to third.

Midland's Zach Jackson (1-1), who took the loss on Tuesday, earned the win.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds on Thursday, May 27 with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch for game three. RHP Cole Winn (0-1, 2.87) starts for Frisco against Midland's RHP Zac Reininger (1-3, 5.03).

