Matijevic, Hooks Cruise to 7-2 Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - J.J. Matijevic homered for the second night in a row to propel the Hooks to a 7-2 victory Wednesday against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field.

Matijevic's two-run blast (4) came with the Hooks - playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits - hugging a 2-1 lead in the fifth. The slugger now has two hits in each of his last three games.

Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy made his first rehab appearance since being placed on the injured list on May 16 with right posterior shoulder discomfort. Urquidy worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first to keep a zero on the scoreboard.

The 26-year-old hurler went 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches, 39 for strikes.

The Hooks got insurance from a David Hensley RBI single and a Marty Costes RBI double. Costes extended his on-base streak to 15 games to begin his campaign.

Corpus Christi goes for three in a row on Thirsty Thursday beginning at 6:35 p.m. Righty Brett Daniels (0-0, 2.45) gets the start for the Hooks.

