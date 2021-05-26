2021 NBC World Series Dates Announced

May 26, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KANSAS - The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission along with the Wichita Wind Surge announce the 87th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy will be played at Riverfront Stadium later this summer. The NBC World Series will be played August 4 -14, with Wichita hosting the last six days of the event, August 9-14. The first five days will be played in Hutchinson, KS at Hobart-Detter Field, August 4-8.

"This is an exciting day for the NBC World Series. Returning to downtown Wichita and playing in Riverfront Stadium gives our teams an experience they'll never forget," said Kevin Jenks, NBC Tournament Director. "The Wind Surge understand the tradition of the NBC. Since they arrived in Wichita, their ownership and staff have expressed a desire to have the NBCWS play at Riverfront Stadium."

The NBC World Series was created in 1935 by local sporting goods salesman Raymond "Hap" Dumont. This year will mark the 87th anniversary for the annual tournament.

"The NBC has been synonymous with Wichita since its inception in 1935. After a two-year absence, the tournament is returning to its roots: Downtown," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. "We are pleased that the schedule allows a portion of the 2021 tournament to be played at Riverfront Stadium and we look forward to hosting the event for many years to come."

"The NBC World Series has the great fortune to play in front of our hometown fans in Wichita, along with the passionate following of fans in Hutchinson. We greatly appreciate the Wind Surge staff and the community of Hutchinson for hosting our long-standing tradition of the NBC World Series." said Mike Sharpe, President of the GWASC.

Tickets for both locations go on sale Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00am and can be purchased at www.nbcbaseball.com

About Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission: The organization is a facilitator, driving the collaborative efforts of the region in attracting and hosting a wide variety of sporting events. The Sports Commission provides the experience and expertise in sports marketing and event management that has established our region as a sports destination. Since 1997, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission has facilitated over 600 events in the Wichita area with a combined economic impact of over $544 million.

About NBC World Series: The NBC World Series is the largest and the oldest continuous sporting event in Kansas. "The NBC" has been played in Wichita every year since 1935. This non-profit is a 501c(3) foundation. To learn more visit www.nbcbaseball.com.

About Riverfront Stadium: Riverfront Stadium is an $85 million, multi-purpose stadium built in 2019-2020 to host Triple-A baseball in addition to various events year 'round. The Stadium replaces the former Lawrence-Dumont Stadium and sits on the west side of the Arkansas River in Downtown Wichita

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.