Surge Rally to Defeat Cards

Wichita, KS - Brooks Lee drilled a three run base clearing double in the eighth inning and the Wichita Wind Surge had another come from behind victory over Springfield 12-11.

Springfield started off with a 2-0 lead in the first. Wichita scored four answered runs, giving them a 4-2 advantage.

After two big innings from the Cardinals, the Surge tied it up 7-7. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. crushed a three-run shot to left field. Keirsey led Wichita with four RBI in the game and Jake Rucker drove home three.

Springfield scored a run in the eighth to grab the lead. Wichita answered sending nine batters to the plate in the eighth scoring five runs to take the lead.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the ninth but fell short of a comeback.

Osiris German earned his first win of the season for Wichita. He allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and struck out one. Edgar Escobar received the loss for Springfield.

Wichita leads the series two games to one.

NOTES - The combined 23 runs is a season high in a Wind Surge game. Wichita promoted pitcher Kody Funderburk to Class AAA St Paul and activated Andrew Cabezas from development roster. The Wind Surge adjusted a game time in May, Saturday May 20th will be a 6:05 start.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge will play against the Springfield Cardinals in game four tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. in its six-game series with Springfield. The Wind Surge will start RH Chad Donato against the Cardinals LH Kenny Hernandez.

RADIO: MiLB App and windsurge.com. Promotion: Kids take over night, youth hats give away for the first 1,000 kids and fireworks presented by Mel Hambleton Ford. Happy Hour for fans 21 and over until gates open to first pitch.

