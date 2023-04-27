Frisco Cannot Hold 10-Run Lead in Crushing Defeat

AMARILLO, Texas - Despite holding an 11-1 advantage in the seventh, the Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-11 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.

With the RoughRiders (8-9) out in front 11-1 in the top of the seventh, Amarillo (10-7) scored three runs in the home half of the seventh and seven more to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Deyvison De Los Santos ripped a game-tying base hit to left in the inning after Jordan Lawlar made it a one-run game with a three-run homer.

In the bottom of the 10th, Lawlar led off the inning against Riders reliever Marc Church (0-1) and hammered an RBI double down the right-field line to walk it off.

Blake Workman (1-0) threw 3.1 hitless, scoreless frames in relief to earn the victory for Amarillo.

On the offensive side for Frisco, both Nick Tanielu and Scott Kapers blasted solo homers in the third while Luisangel Acuña, Kellen Strahm and Chris Seise each collected two hits apiece.

The RoughRiders meet with Amarillo on Thursday, April 27th at 7:05 p.m. for the third game of the series. RHP Tekoah Roby (0-2, 7.24) starts for Frisco against RHP Jamison Hill (0-1, 4.50).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

