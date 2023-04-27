Kouba Dazzles as CC Pens One-Hitter

April 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Rhett Kouba permitted two base runners and struck out a personal best 10 batters over six innings Thursday night as the Hooks upended the RockHounds, 4-2, before 3,654 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland's lone knock came on a two-out solo home run in the second. Kouba responded by retiring the next nine RockHounds before a two-out error in the fifth broke the string. The 23-year-old from El Reno, OK, threw 57 of 85 pitches for strikes while turning in the longest outing by a Hooks pitcher this season.

Kouba has combed for 16 strikeouts against four hits and no walks in 10.0 innings over his last two appearances.

A pair of Midland walks to start the seventh led to a run against Devin Conn, who countered with three consecutive outs to end the frame.

Thanks to a line-drive double play, Tyler Brown faced the minimum in the eighth and ninth for his first save of the season.

Thursday marked the ninth one-hitter authored by Hooks pitchers in the 18-year history of the club.

Joey Loperfido, who has hit safely in all six games with the Hooks, notched three RBIs on the night, including a two-run double in the third. Kenedy Corona, who tripled in the first, knocked in a run as well, upping his Double-A hitting streak to all 8 games.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.