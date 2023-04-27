Surge Hang on for Wild 12-11 Win

April 27, 2023







Wichita, KS - After the Wichita Wind Surge (9-9) came from behind with five runs in the 8th, the Springfield Cardinals (6-12) rallied with three runs in the 9th but came up just shy, with Wichita claiming the 12-11 win at Riverfront Stadium on Thursday night.

Decisions: W - RHP Osiris German (1-0) L - RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1)

Notables: RF Jose Alvarez went 4x5 with an RBI double and three runs... C Pedro Pages went 3x5 with two doubles and three RBIs... 2B Nick Dunn went 3x4 with an RBI triple in the 9th... SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 1x4 with a solo home run in the 9th... CF Mike Antico added a pair of RBIs.

On Deck: -Friday, April 27, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernandez (1-0, 6.55) @ WCH RHP Chad Donato (0-1, 11.12) -Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com -Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show starts at 6:50pm

