Stellar Pitching Not Enough as Soddies Drop Game Three to Frisco

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped game three of the series, 5-1, to the Frisco RoughRiders. Strong pitching performances by both clubs was the main attraction of the contest with an untimely grand slam being the deciding factor for the Riders.

Amarillo tallied a run early and fast. Ryan Bliss smashed a ball over the right field wall in the first Soddie at-bat of the game to give the club an early 1-0 jump.

Following a pair of scoreless frames due to an excellent start by RHP Jamison Hill, Frisco responded with a run after an Amarillo throwing error and a double steal were enough to score a RoughRider via a groundout.

Hill was pulled in the top of the fifth inning after tossing 4.1 innings while allowing just one earned run on as many hits and four walks, striking out six batters in the process.

Frisco took control of the game in the sixth inning. A couple of singles and a walk loaded the bases for the visiting club who answered with a grand slam, raising the ante to 5-1 in the Riders' favor.

Amarillo got their first runner into scoring position in the bottom of the eighth after failing to do so since the first inning. A swiped bag and a walk then put runners on the corners but nothing came, stranding just their fifth and sixth base runners of the night.

After tossing 2.1 scoreless frames and allowing just one walk and striking out two, RHP Christian Montes De Oca was relieved in the top of the ninth. The right-hander has conceded just one earned run in his last four relief appearances that span 6.2 innings of labor.

Amarillo's bats were unable to respond to the four-run deficit, falling to Frisco but still maintaining the edge in the series that sits in Amarillo's court, 2-1.

The Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN on Friday as they look to ignite another winning streak with RHP Chad Patrick on the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

KING OF THE HILL: RHP Jamison Hill tossed 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks while dishing out six strikeouts. This was Hill's longest start where he struck out at least six batters since 8/21/22 vs. EUG (HIL) when he pitched 6.0 innings and punched out seven. In home games this season, the Fresno State alum's 2.22 ERA (8.1 IP, 2 ER) is the lowest among active Amarillo starting pitchers with his eight punchies ranking second behind RHP Chad Patrick's nine.

ABSOLUTE BLISS MISSILE: 2B Ryan Bliss began the contest in the home frame of the first with a lead-off solo bomb, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a home run, RBI and a run scored. Tonight was the second baseman's 18th multi-hit performance in 38 games dating back to 8/4/2022 with Hillsboro and his fifth night knocking three. Across the stretch, Bliss has earned a hit in 33 of those 38 games which consist of a 17-game hit-streak (8/23-4/19/23) and a nine-game hit streak (8/4-8/13/22) while slashing .286/.387/.516.

CHRISTIAN IS CRUSHING IT: RHP Christian Montes De Oca tossed 2.1 hitless innings while walking one and punching out two. Dating back to 8/4/22 with Hillsboro, the right-hander has allowed just three earned runs across 17 relief appearances (22.0 IP) which is good for a 1.23 ERA over the stretch. Across that date range he has also struck out 30 batters for a 12.3 K/9. At the time of the final out, the D.R.-native ranked 3rd in batting average against (.065) and WHIP (0.62) and 11th in ERA (1.86) across all D-backs minor leaguers.

OF RICE AND MEN: LHP Jake Rice tossed 1.0 innings of hitless relief while striking out one. Dating back to 8/12/22, the southpaw has held his opponent scoreless 13 times in 17 relief appearances while wielding a 1.37 WHIP and a .185 batting average against over the stretch. Across the Diamondbacks' farm system among all players, Rice's .150 BAA this season ties ninth while his two wins are tied for first.

