Drillers Fall in Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - After being rained out the night before, the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers played game two of their six-game series on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Mother Nature again played her role in the series, as the game was delayed 54 minutes before the first pitch was thrown.

Once the game began, the Drillers could not muster any offense, earning five hits and striking out a season-high 15 times in a 3-1 loss.

In the second inning, Arkansas scored the first run of the game on Jake Anchia's RBI single.

The Travs added their final two runs in the fourth inning after a single and double allowed Anchia to drive in two more runs and increase the lead to 3-0.

The runs were given up by Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Nastrini who made his second start of the season. Nastrini completed four innings and struck out five batters in his first loss of 2023.

Neither side scored over the next four innings, but Kyle Hurt had one of his best nights in a Drillers uniform. The former USC trojan pitched 2.2 innings allowing just one hit and struck out seven of the ten batters he faced.

The Drillers avoided the shutout by scoring a run in the ninth inning on Jose Ramos' RBI single.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Jorbit Vivas' 16-game hit streak ended as he finished 0 for 3 with a walk. With the walk, Vivas has reached base in 17 consecutive games. It was the first game this season that he did not record a hit.

*Braydon Fisher was the third pitcher used by the Drillers and he tossed 1.1 perfect innings following Hurt.

*Tulsa's three pitchers struck out a combined 13 Arkansas hitters.

*Ramos and Carson Taylor earned four of Tulsa's five hits, as each batter earned two hits.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play games three and four of their six-game series with a doubleheader on Friday. Each game is scheduled for seven innings with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. The pitching matchups will be:

GAME 1:

Tulsa - RHP River Ryan (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Arkansas - RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 14.00 ERA)

GAME 2:

Tulsa- RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 2.87 ERA)

Arkansas- RHP Bryan Woo (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

