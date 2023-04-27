Naturals Suffer 5-1 Setback Thursday

Dante Biasi and Walter Pennington shut down the San Antonio Missions' (9-8) offense, but it was too late for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-10) in a 5-1 loss on Thursday night. The two teams continue their series on Friday at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals struck first, scoring in the first inning against Missions starter Duncan Snider. Tyler Tolbert doubled to left-center and Peyton Wilson walked. John Rave singled, scoring Tolbert to give NWA a 1-0 lead.

It was the only lead the Naturals had, with the Missions scoring in each of the first three innings, putting up five runs. The Naturals stranded 11 baserunners and were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the game, leading to a 5-1 loss.

Tolbert had three hits, including a double, while Robbie Glendinning had a two-hit effort. Jorge Bonifacio and Wilson each walked twice. Biasi and Pennington combined for 4.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit with four strikeouts in the loss.

The Naturals and Missions continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch, with RHP Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.93) taking the mound for NWA. Fans can catch all the action with "The Voice of the Naturals" by listening to the game on the MiLB First Pitch app on iPhone and Android or on www.nwanaturals.com.

