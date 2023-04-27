The Springfield Cashew Chickens Are Here

Get ready baseball and culinary enthusiasts alike, the Springfield Cashew Chickens have arrived! The Springfield Cardinals are excited to unveil their first-ever alternate identity paying homage to Springfield Style Cashew Chicken, invented and perfected right here in the Queen City of the Ozarks.

Invented 60 years ago by chef David Leong, Springfield Style Cashew Chicken is a miraculous combination of perfectly fried chicken, roasted cashews and chopped green onions all in a savory sauce, making it a favorite among locals and a must for anyone visiting the Ozarks.

"We're so excited to transform into the Springfield Cashew Chickens as our first-ever alternate identity in team history," said Springfield Cashew Chickens Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. "We know our community is passionate about their Springfield Cardinals and their Cashew Chicken; what better way to celebrate both Springfield staples than combining them at Hammons Field!"

Don't miss history in the making as the Cardinals take the field as the Springfield Cashew Chickens for the first time during the three home games from Thursday, May 25 - Saturday, May 27, before suiting up as the Cashew Chickens periodically throughout the rest of the season. Fans can also enjoy Springfield-style cashew chicken served at concessions stands during all Springfield Cashew Chickens games this season!

The Springfield Cashew Chickens alternate identity is the latest creative brand transformation in the Texas League, with other alternate identities including the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits (Corpus Christi Hooks), the Growlin' Chickens (NW Arkansas Naturals), the Mad Mallards (Arkansas Travelers), the Noodlers (Tulsa Drillers) and more.

