Flying Chanclas Homer Twice in Thursday Night Victory

April 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio made their return to Wolff Stadium to face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For the first time this season, San Antonio secured back-to-back victories at home. The offense plated five runs across the first three runs of the game. The Flying Chanclas pitching staff held the Naturals to just one run. San Antonio takes game three by a final score of 5-1.

Duncan Snider was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander had a tumultuous first inning. Tyler Tolbert started off the game with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Peyton Wilson drew a walk to put two runners on base. John Rave drove in Tolbert after reaching on an infield single. On the play, Wilson advanced to third base. Snider struck out Luca Tresh and then caught Wilson trying to steal home. With two outs in the frame, Snider walked Jorge Bonifacio to put two runners on base. Snider left them stranded after striking out Jeison Guzman. Northwest Arkansas gained a 1-0 lead.

Andrew Hoffmann was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The right-hander surrendered the lead in the bottom half of the first inning. Ripken Reyes started off the frame with a base hit and stole second base. Juan Fernandez hit a double and Reyes advanced to third base. Tirso Ornelas drove in Reyes with a single to center field. After striking out the next batter, Daniel Johnson drove in Fernandez with a sacrifice fly. The Flying Chanclas gained a 2-1 lead.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs in the frame, Luis Aviles Jr. Hit a home run over the left field wall. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-1 lead for the Chanclas.

The Naturals had a scoring opportunity in the top of the third inning. Tolbert began the inning with a base hit. He advanced to second base after Wilson grounded out. With a runner in scoring position and one out, Snider left him stranded after fanning the next two batters.

The Flying Chanclas used the long ball to increase their lead in the bottom of the third. With one out in the inning, Pedro Castellanos legged out a double. Johnson connected on a two-run home run over the right field wall. His second long ball of the season made it a 5-1 lead for San Antonio.

San Antonio spoiled a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fourth inning. Aviles Jr. started the inning with a single and stole second base. Reyes was hit by a pitch and became the second runner on base. Fernandez, attempting to move the runners over, laid down a bunt. On the play, Aviles Jr. was forced out at third base. Dante Biasi took over on the mound for Hoffmann and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Snider, after cruising through the second, third and fourth innings, was unable to finish the fifth inning. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Snider walked Parker Bates and Tolbert. CD Pelham took over on the mound. Wilson welcomed him to the game with a bunt single to load the bases. Pelham left the bases loaded after a strike out and a force out.

Nick Hernandez tossed a scoreless inning for the Flying Chanclas in the sixth. He retired all three batters he faced. Jose Espada tossed scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth. He allowed one hit while striking out three batters. Jared Koenig wrapped things up with a scoreless ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 5-1

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 9-8 on the season

* First time winning back-to-back home games in 2023

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): Placed on Injured List prior to game

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-4, RBI, SB, 2 K

* Duncan Snider (Chanclas Starter): ND, 4.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 5 K

* Andrew Hoffmann (#14 Royals Prospect, Naturals Starter): L, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K, 2 HR

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will continue their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, April 28th. Left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-0, 1.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Flying Chanclas. Right-hander Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.93) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

