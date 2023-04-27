Hancock Leads Travs to Win Over Tulsa

North Little Rock, AR - Emerson Hancock threw five shutout innings with eight strikeouts leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night. Three Travs pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the win with Hancock striking out eight, Dayeison Arias punching out five over two innings and Juan Then getting a couple strikeouts in the final two frames on his way to a save. Jake Anchia led the offense with a two hit game including a double and drove in all three runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Anchia's double in the fourth inning drove in a pair and put the Travs up by three.

* Hancock finished his night with a perfect fifth inning including two more strikeouts.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Jake Anchia: 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The 15 strikeouts matched a Travs season-high for the third time.

* The game was delayed 54 minutes at the start due to rain.

Up Next

The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday night to make up for a rainout on Wednesday. First pitch of game one will be at 5:05 and there will be about 30 minutes in between the two seven inning contests. Kyle Tyler (0-1, 14.00) will start the first game for Arkansas. Tulsa counters with River Ryan (0-0, 1.93) in the first game and Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 2.87) in the second game. There will be fireworks at the end of the night. The games will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

