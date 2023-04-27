Roby Dominates, Biggers Hits Slam in 5-1 Win
April 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-1 on Thursday night from HODGETOWN behind strong pitching and a Jax Biggers grand slam.
The Sod Poodles (10-8) struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Bliss homered off of Frisco (9-9) starter Tekoah Roby (1-2). The solo shot was the only damage against the Riders on the night. Roby went 5.0 innings in his win, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.
The Riders tied the game in the top of the fourth when Thomas Saggese plated Luisangel Acuña with an RBI ground out and Biggers then crushed his grand slam in the sixth to make it 5-1. It was Frisco's fourth grand slam of the season, which is the most in Minor League Baseball.
Grant Wolfram was brilliant out of the Frisco bullpen, tossing three shutout innings, and Antoine Kelly added a scoreless ninth.
The RoughRiders take on Amarillo on Friday, April 28th at 7:05 p.m. for the fourth game of the series. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.27) starts for Frisco against RHP Chad Patrick (0-3, 6.97).
Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Hancock Leads Travs to Win Over Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
- Stellar Pitching Not Enough as Soddies Drop Game Three to Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Surge Rally to Defeat Cards - Wichita Wind Surge
- Surge Hang on for Wild 12-11 Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Fall in Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Roby Dominates, Biggers Hits Slam in 5-1 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Kouba Dazzles as CC Pens One-Hitter - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals Suffer 5-1 Setback Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Flying Chanclas Homer Twice in Thursday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Homestand Highlights: May 2 - May 7 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- The Springfield Cashew Chickens Are Here - Springfield Cardinals
- Frisco Cannot Hold 10-Run Lead in Crushing Defeat - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Walks Off Frisco to Complete Largest Comeback in Franchise History - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.