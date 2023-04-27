Roby Dominates, Biggers Hits Slam in 5-1 Win

April 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-1 on Thursday night from HODGETOWN behind strong pitching and a Jax Biggers grand slam.

The Sod Poodles (10-8) struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Bliss homered off of Frisco (9-9) starter Tekoah Roby (1-2). The solo shot was the only damage against the Riders on the night. Roby went 5.0 innings in his win, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The Riders tied the game in the top of the fourth when Thomas Saggese plated Luisangel Acuña with an RBI ground out and Biggers then crushed his grand slam in the sixth to make it 5-1. It was Frisco's fourth grand slam of the season, which is the most in Minor League Baseball.

Grant Wolfram was brilliant out of the Frisco bullpen, tossing three shutout innings, and Antoine Kelly added a scoreless ninth.

The RoughRiders take on Amarillo on Friday, April 28th at 7:05 p.m. for the fourth game of the series. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.27) starts for Frisco against RHP Chad Patrick (0-3, 6.97).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

