Naturals Homestand Highlights: May 2 - May 7

April 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return home on Tuesday, May 2nd for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, May 7th. The upcoming homestand will begin with an Education Day Game and features daily food and drink specials, back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night, and concludes with a Family Sunday featuring Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, May 2 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME PRESENTED BY PROJECT PREVENT

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups consisting of students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the first of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark, which are presented by Project Prevent.

Wednesday, May 3 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE PRESENTED BY DIBLE DOUGH WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under EAT free EVERY Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola. Kids Eat FREE on Wednesday, May 3rd is presented by Dible Dough.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 4 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY THE PECAN NATION

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two concourse locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday™ on May 4th is presented by The Pecan Nation.

Friday, May 5 - Los Naturales vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD WITH LOS NATURALS ON CINCO DE MAY PRESENTED BY CARMELITAS MODERN MEXICAN CUISINE

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield following the 7:05 p.m. game against the Wind Surge. It's the first of back-to-back nights of fireworks at Arvest Ballpark.

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Friday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Wichita. This is the first of three (3) designated games this year, which are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative. Los Naturales games are presented by Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" engages the Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating memories.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, May 6 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO.

FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to a special Saturday edition of our post-game fireworks show courtesy of Greenfield Natural Meat Co., the second straight night of fireworks at Arvest Ballpark.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse prior to the 6:35 p.m. game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, May 7 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO & DRUG FREE COALITION FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday afternoon's game is presented by NWA Tobacco & Drug Free Coalition.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.