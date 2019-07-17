Stu Scally Promoted to Express Assistant General Manager of Sales

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced on Thursday afternoon that Stu Scally has been promoted to become the club's Assistant General Manager of Sales. Scally has served as the team's Director of Ticket Sales since 2017.

"Stu is an incredibly valuable asset to our organization, and it's my privilege to promote him to this new role that he's so very much earned," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Since he joined our club in 2012, he has emerged as a leader in all areas of our front office. To be able to promote internally speaks volumes not only of Stu, but to the overall strength, hard work and dedication of our entire staff, many of whom work under Stu's guidance."

Scally originally joined the Round Rock Express staff in October 2012 as a Senior Account Executive. Two years later, he was promoted to Manager of Ticket Sales. In January 2017, Scally was named the team's Director of Ticket Sales, where he oversaw all aspects of ticketing and its staff for not only Express games, but all other Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment events, including the new Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto.

"Stu's talents extend far beyond leading our ticket sales team for Express home games," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "He has proven time and time again that he can succeed with any type of event that we host at Dell Diamond and beyond, from soccer and rugby to concerts and everything in between. I couldn't be more excited for him as he begins this new opportunity."

A native of Napa, California, Scally previously worked as a Corporate Account Executive for the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League for two seasons. Prior to that, he spent four years at Enterprise Holdings in California. He is a 2006 graduate of the University of California at San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Scally and his wife Elyse live in Georgetown with their 19-month-old daughter Margo.

