Game Notes vs. El Paso

July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game:

The Aces will look for their third straight win tonight with righty Riley Smith on the hill. Smith enters the game with a 1-0 record and 6.11 ERA in three start this season with Reno. He's coming off two quality starts in a row. He got the start on the 4th of July at Greater Nevada Field going six innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits to go with six strikeouts. On July 12 in Tacoma, the Louisiana State alum also went six innings giving up just one run on three hits and struck out four. He earned no-decisions in both games. Reno is 2-1 in Smith's starts thus far. El Paso will send Bryan Mitchell to the mound in hopes of stopping their three-game losing streak. Mitchell enters the contest with an 0-1 record and 13.50 ERA with the Chihuahuas this season over eight innings in four appearances. Mitchell has some Major League time under his belt pitching in 64 games making 20 starts for the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. He is 4-10 with a 5.15 ERA over his big-league career.

Promotions:

#DubDays: Wings, Wine, & Whiskey

Six wings for $5.00. Three wing sauce options with one surprise flavor each week. $6.00 wine and whiskey specials.

Boomer BOGO

Buy One, Get One Free, fans ages 50+. *does not include Standing Room Only *Available ONLY at the Ticket Office

Notes:

Triples: Travis Snider tripled for his second consecutive game in Tuesday's ballgame. The last time Snider tripled in back-to-back games came all the way back on April 18 & 19, 2007 with Class-A Lansing. His four triples this season are good for second-most in his career. He had seven in 2007 with Lansing.

Lively Arms: Ben Lively made his Greater Nevada Field debut yesterday. Following three starts on the road, Lively saved his best start for the home crowd. The right-hander went five innings, struck out seven and did not allow an earned run. With the win, Lively improves to 5-1 in the Pacific Coast League this season (4-1 with Omaha & 1-0 with Reno).

Wilmer Watch: Wilmer Flores appears to be ready for the Major Leagues. In his second game with Reno on Major League rehab, Flores finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. He is 4-9 overall in Reno and has scored two runs and driven in four RBIs.

Save Me: Stefan Crichton recorded his first save of the season for Reno last night against El Paso. The reliever from Texas Christian now has 11 career Minor League saves with the last coming for Triple-A Norfolk on July 24, 2017. Crichton is the seventh Aces pitcher to record a save this season for the Biggest Little City. Crichton, Ben Taylor, Marc Rzepczynski, Rubby De La Rosa, and Robby Scott all have one save this year. Kevin Ginkel has two. Jimmie Sherfy has 12 saves, good for third in the Pacific Coast League. The team is 19-for-34 in save situations in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.