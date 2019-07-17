Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds
July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (60-36) vs. Nashville Sounds (40-55)
Game #97/Home Game #52
Wednesday July 17, 7:05 p.m.
Nelson Wolff Stadium
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-1, 2.72) vs. RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 3.68)
Early and Often: The Missions scored in the first inning for the seventh time in their last nine games last night. 20.1% (11-of-53) of the runs the Missions have scored in the first inning of games this season have come in their last nine games.
Swings and Misses: San Antonio pitchers combined to strikeout a season-high 16 batters last night. It was the fourth game since the All-Star break in which the Missions have fanned at least 10 opponents. On the season San Antonio is 29-9 when collecting at least 10 punch outs.
Dinger Diaries: Trent Grisham homered again last night and has now gone deep in three straight games. It is the third time this season the 22-year-old has hit a home run in three straight games and second while with San Antonio. He hit a long ball in each of his first three Triple-A games this season from June 20-23. Grisham homered in a career-long four straight games from May 31-June 3 with Double-A Biloxi. Over his last four games Grisham is batting .611 (11-for-18) with 10 runs, 4 home runs, 7 RBI, 2 walks, and 2 steals.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Minor League Baseball (@milb)
Trent Grisham is enjoying Triple-A. Immensely. The No. 30 #Brewers prospect homered for the third straight game during his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort with the @missionsmilb. https://atmlb.com/2xNSRKF
Tom Haudricourt (@Haudricourt)
Trent Grisham is going nuts
MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)
Did Trent Grisham homer for @missionsmilb on ... Sunday? Yes, twice. Monday? Yes. Tuesday? Of course. The #Brewers' No. 30 prospect is on an absolute tear and has 22 homers, easily a career high, through 85 games. @Brewers' top prospects stats: https://atmlb.com/2JN251r
Ticket Return (@TicketReturn)
The @missionsmilb are on the back stretch of their series [????] the @nashvillesounds: Will you help support the @Brewers of the future? Tonight is 'Military Appreciation Night,' and tomorrow the Missions again transform into the Flying Chanclas! TICKETS: buff.ly/2K7DgP3
