Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (60-36) vs. Nashville Sounds (40-55)

Game #97/Home Game #52

Wednesday July 17, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-1, 2.72) vs. RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 3.68)

Early and Often: The Missions scored in the first inning for the seventh time in their last nine games last night. 20.1% (11-of-53) of the runs the Missions have scored in the first inning of games this season have come in their last nine games.

Swings and Misses: San Antonio pitchers combined to strikeout a season-high 16 batters last night. It was the fourth game since the All-Star break in which the Missions have fanned at least 10 opponents. On the season San Antonio is 29-9 when collecting at least 10 punch outs.

Dinger Diaries: Trent Grisham homered again last night and has now gone deep in three straight games. It is the third time this season the 22-year-old has hit a home run in three straight games and second while with San Antonio. He hit a long ball in each of his first three Triple-A games this season from June 20-23. Grisham homered in a career-long four straight games from May 31-June 3 with Double-A Biloxi. Over his last four games Grisham is batting .611 (11-for-18) with 10 runs, 4 home runs, 7 RBI, 2 walks, and 2 steals.

