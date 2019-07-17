Aces, Lively Dominant against El Paso

July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, NV. - For the second consecutive night, the Aces starting pitcher came out with their best stuff. Ben Lively, making his Greater Nevada Field debut, went five innings tonight against the Chihuahuas, allowed no runs on four hits and struck out seven. Reno's offense put up five runs against the El Paso pitching tonight to secure their 42nd victory of the season. Wilmer Flores, down on Major League rehab, went 2-for-5 in his second game in Reno with a run scored and one RBI. Matt Szczur led the offense as a whole with a 3-for-4 performance. The 5-3 victory ensures Reno at least a series split against the Chihuahuas in this four-game series. Right-hander Riley Smith will take on Bryan Mitchell tomorrow night with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Wilmer Flores (2-for-5, R, RBI)

Matt Szczur (3-for-4, R, RBI)

Ben Lively (5.0 IP, 7 K, 4 H, 0 ER)

Top Performers - El Paso Chihuahuas

Jose Pirela (4-for-4, 2 HR)

Matthew Batten (2-for-4, R)

Kazuhisa Mikita (2.0 IP, 0 H, 3 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday July 17 El Paso Chihuahuas RHP Riley Smith vs. RHP Bryan Mitchell 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Triples: Travis Snider tripled for his second consecutive game in tonight's ballgame. The last time Snider tripled in back-to-back games came all the way back on April 18 & 19, 2007 with Lansing. His four triples this season are good for second-most in his career. He had seven in 2007 with Lansing.

Lively Arms: Ben Lively made his Greater Nevada Field debut tonight. Following three starts on the road, Lively saved his best start for the home crowd. The right-hander went five innings, struck out seven and did not allow an earned run. With the win, Lively improves to 5-1 in the Pacific Coast League this season (4-1 with Omaha & 1-0 with Reno).

Wilmer: Wilmer Flores appears to be ready for the Major Leagues. In his second game with Reno on Major League rehab, Flores finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. He is 4-9 overall in Reno and has scored two runs and driven in four RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.